wolf creek

Wolf Creek Pass in a full whiteout Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.

Snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday across Colorado, especially in the southern mountains. Mountains in the San Juans saw between one to two feet of snow with lower amounts in metro-Denver.

Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:

Denver Metro:

  • Aurora – 2.1 inches
  • Castle Rock – 2.4 inches
  • South Denver – 1.8 inches
  • DIA – 0.5 inches
  • Boulder – 2.6 inches
  • Brighton – 1.5 inches
  • Lakewood – 4 inches
  • Estes Park -1.5 inches
  • Longmont -  1.5 inches

Statewide:

  • Wolf Creek Pass- 25 inches
  • Texas Creek- 14 inches
  • Montrose- 13 inches
  • Silverton- 10.4 inches
  • Genesee- 9.2 inches
  • Sawpit- 7.5 inches
  • Red Mountain- 7 inches
  • Molas Pass- 7 inches
  • Coal Bank Pass- 6 inches
  • Camp Bird- 6 inches
  • Vallecito- 4.8 inches
  • Fruita- 1.5 inches
  • Battlement Mesa- 1.5 inches
  • Edwards- 1.5 inches
  • Maher- 1.1 inches
  • Colona- 1 inch
  • Cedaredge- 1 inch