Snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday across Colorado, especially in the southern mountains. Mountains in the San Juans saw between one to two feet of snow with lower amounts in metro-Denver.
Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:
Denver Metro:
- Aurora – 2.1 inches
- Castle Rock – 2.4 inches
- South Denver – 1.8 inches
- DIA – 0.5 inches
- Boulder – 2.6 inches
- Brighton – 1.5 inches
- Lakewood – 4 inches
- Estes Park -1.5 inches
- Longmont - 1.5 inches
Statewide:
- Wolf Creek Pass- 25 inches
- Texas Creek- 14 inches
- Montrose- 13 inches
- Silverton- 10.4 inches
- Genesee- 9.2 inches
- Sawpit- 7.5 inches
- Red Mountain- 7 inches
- Molas Pass- 7 inches
- Coal Bank Pass- 6 inches
- Camp Bird- 6 inches
- Vallecito- 4.8 inches
- Fruita- 1.5 inches
- Battlement Mesa- 1.5 inches
- Edwards- 1.5 inches
- Maher- 1.1 inches
- Colona- 1 inch
- Cedaredge- 1 inch