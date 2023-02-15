Snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday across Colorado, especially in the southern mountains. Mountains in the San Juans saw between one to two feet of snow with lower amounts in metro-Denver.

Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:

Denver Metro:

Aurora – 2.1 inches

Castle Rock – 2.4 inches

South Denver – 1.8 inches

DIA – 0.5 inches

Boulder – 2.6 inches

Brighton – 1.5 inches

Lakewood – 4 inches

Estes Park -1.5 inches

Longmont - 1.5 inches

Statewide: