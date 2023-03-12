The Denver Gazette asked 17 candidates for Denver mayor several questions, notably why they want to replace Michael Hancock, what they believe are the city’s more pressing problems and their top spending priorities if elected.

Here are their responses.

Editor’s note: The answers have been edited for clarity and brevity. Not all the candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Why did you decide to run for mayor?

Renate Behrens: A change is needed: Woman power and wisdom. It is my turn now. And last but not least: I need this job, need an income and health insurance to live a life with dignity.

Kelly Brough: I love this city and I know how to lead it. I’m ready to tackle our toughest issues and create a brighter future, one where: We all feel safe and take pride in our neighborhoods, everyone has access to shelter and housing, parents can age in the houses where they raised their kids and those kids can afford to buy homes in Denver, too. My personal and professional experiences have prepared me to lead this city, in this moment. This is my first time running for public office and I won’t run for another. I’m committed to realizing the Promise of Denver.

Lisa Calderón: I am running for Denver mayor because it’s time that we reimagine what is possible outside the false binary choices fed to us by the political and economic elite. Our “strong mayor” system is a legacy from Denver’s racist past, and I am committed to scaling back mayoral powers and co-governing with community groups across the city. Denver became a city in which special interests took priority over workers, residents, and small business owners. This widened racial and wealth inequality and hastened the displacement of marginalized communities. I’m running for mayor to build a transparent city government that shares power by decentralizing city hall and moving representation into neighborhoods.

Al Gardner: Denver is at a critical point. We have a real opportunity to course correct, moving closer to living in the City we imagine. I am running for mayor because I have a strong sense of commitment to community service and making Denver a place where everyone can thrive.

Chris Hansen: I’ve grown increasingly frustrated with what is happening in Denver. The city is not living up to its full potential. As a systems engineer, I love to solve problems and find solutions and I plan to do just that as Denver’s next mayor.

Leslie Herod: Denver is struggling as it changes, and there is a lack of clear leadership and attention needed to solve the issues impacting people’s lives. Denver is ready to do better. I’ve spent my career putting results over politics, and I look forward to bringing people together to create real change.

Mike Johnston: I’m running for mayor, because I believe in Denver. I hear people’s different hopes. And I see practical, pragmatic ways to bring us all together to make our city work again. I offer a proven track record of real results — as a public servant, a state senator, and a CEO. In each of these roles, we’ve tackled complex problems, built unlikely coalitions, and delivered meaningful progress. I’m running for mayor because I want to make Denver America’s best city.

Aurelio Martinez: Living in Denver my entire life in Curtis Park, Five Points neighborhood, I’ve been through many changes affecting the neighborhood. Residents living in Denver have always had to battle with the administration in order to keep control in their neighborhoods. It has gotten to the point where neighborhood residents have lost their voice. This has to change; I believe your neighborhood has to be your safe haven.

Debbie Ortega: Denver needs to chart a new course: Community safety concerns have drastically increased, homelessness has reached a crisis-level, and our lack of attainable housing has made living, working, and thriving here out of reach for far too many. Denver deserves an experienced candidate who can bring us to a better place. As the only candidate in this race who has four decades of experience in public service, I am running to improve the lives of Denver residents while creating a safe, affordable, and prosperous future for our city.

Terrance Roberts: Denver could be the best city in the world with the right type of leadership. We need a mayor in office who is not afraid to say, ‘We need more public housing,’ owned by constituents, not just affordable housing, owned by developers. Denver needs a mayor who will change the City Charter to restrict the consolidated power of the mayor to two terms. We need a public banking system in Denver to help generate the additional income needed to add housing and to get our most vulnerable residents banking services.

Trinidad Rodriguez: Growing up in west Denver with a single mom, we faced housing insecurity, violence, and mental health struggles. So, I’ve dedicated 23 years working in finance and with nonprofits and civic groups to secure funding for schools, health clinics, and affordable housing. I believe in Denver, and I’ll bring proven leadership to build a city where every Denverite, regardless of neighborhood, can achieve their dreams.

Andy Rougeot: I’m running for mayor to enforce the camping ban to get the homeless into mental health and drug addiction services, to increase funding and training for Denver’s police, and to make it safer and more affordable to raise a family in Denver. The people of Denver deserve better, and I will use my experience as a US Army officer, small business owner, and father to Deliver for Denver by reducing crime, homelessness, and the cost of housing.

Kwame Spearman: I’m running for office because I have a unique background that is a perfect fit for what Denver needs right now: I am a small business owner and CEO. Saving the Tattered Cover from bankruptcy in 2020 and leading it through the pandemic has helped me understand the key issues facing the city — homelessness, affordability, and crime. Bringing back a business leader into the Mayor’s Office – with a clear focus on our local economy – can provide the strategic guidance needed to get Denver back on track and address these issues.

Ean Tafoya: I’m a fourth generation Denverite who loves this city with my whole heart. I’ve worked my entire life to advance justice here as a community organizer, a teacher, and in three branches of local government. We need a mayor who knows the day-to-day struggle residents go through, and fights for the people with the urgency they deserve.

Robert Treta: I decided to run for mayor when I was giving a speech on the steps of the capitol building during the George Floyd protests. My main concern was to keep the protests peaceful. As I gazed across the street, I was amazed at the amount of homeless people camping. At that moment I had decided to run and make change for real. I would build housing even if I had to do it myself.

James Walsh: I decided to run for mayor because I believe that wage earners who build, clean, and carry our city deserve to live here and to make a living wage. I decided to run because I have been an educator at the University of Colorado Denver for the past 25 years. My campaign is run entirely by young students who wish to see a more reasonable disparity of wealth in our city.

Thomas Wolf: The short why is because I want Denver to be safe, clean and smart, and I believe that requires fresh strong competent leadership. Leadership with applicable skill, experience, and new ideas for the task with laser-focus on Denver, and to offer voters a better choice instead of the same old tired career politicians working their way up the political ladder.

What do you believe are Denver’s three biggest problems and how would you solve them?

Behrens: Air, noise, water pollution and the brown cloud: Turn parking spaces into gardens or parks. Make transportation free for all now.

Homeless population: Empty suitable buildings have to be turned into apartments.

Road construction: Improve road construction, maintain sidewalks and shovel snow and ice from sidewalks. Use prisoners to do this community work.

Brough: Community Safety – Ensure a broad array of police and non-police approaches to incident response. Build a policing culture based on best practice, transparency, and accountability. Address the drivers of community safety by ensuring strong educational and economic opportunity and access to housing and health care

Homelessness – Denver can’t solve this alone. Build a regional strategy based on data,focused on housing and sheltering people.

Housing – Build more housing, including on city-owned property. Increase density, especially along major transportation corridors. Fundamentally change the approach to development review to create more efficient and effective processes.

Calderón: Housing/homelessness, affordability, and community safety. As mayor, I will use data and feedback from community members and advocacy groups to ensure we are addressing the root causes of issues, not simply coming up with band-aid solutions. Residents have been forced to choose between affordable housing or green spaces; police expansion or racial justice; small businesses or workers. Instead, we can reimagine Denver where everyone thrives.

Gardner: The three biggest problems facing our city are Homelessness, Housing Affordability, and Crime. I will approach the homeless challenges in Denver with a sense of urgency and a focus on a housing first model that addresses the most present need and then expand services that lead to permanent housing solutions. My affordable housing plan focuses on stabilizing rents, enabling those seeking housing by adjusting AMI rates that better align with salaries. It is necessary to increase the police budget and invest in police recruiting and right sizing our police force in our growing city.

Hansen: We need to increase public safety in all neighborhoods. We need to invest in the Police Department. I will increase the STAR program’s budget so we can send the right people to the right emergencies. There needs to be a culture shift in DPD so both the employees and the people they serve are treated with appreciation and respect.

I will focus on addressing and alleviating the cycle of homelessness by prioritizing mental health services, building additional affordable housing, and making sure folks can access substance use treatment programs.

I envision Denver as the greenest, most sustainable city in the country. We can build this vision by electrifying our heating and cooling systems and our fleet of vehicles. I will ensure Denver transitions to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Herod: Everyone deserves to live in a safe city, and too many people feel unsafe today. I will make it a priority to ensure Denver is one of the safest major cities in the nation.

Ensuring we have affordable housing options for all allows the people who make up a community to have the ability to live here. Together, Denver is ready to tackle affordable housing to ensure that we have a city for everyone.

We can do better for our unhoused neighbors, because living on streets and in parks is not dignified and doesn’t represent who Denver is. We will implement real housing solutions and mental health/substance misuse services for those who need them.

Johnston: In no order, I’d say Denver’s three biggest issues are homelessness, affordable housing, and public safety. While I have and will release comprehensive policies to solve each one of them, the core solution framework is to first identify the overlapping crises that cause the issue, address them in a coordinated way, and then understand how to pay for those solutions in an ongoing, comprehensive way. You can access my comprehensive plans on homelessness and affordable housing here.

Martinez: The three biggest problems for me would be housing and gentrification, youth, and homelessness.

Ortega: While these challenges are not unique to Denver, affordable housing, homelessness, and public safety are our biggest challenges. With a historic sum of money in our city’s coffers, we need to be more strategic and targeted in our spending. There are a multitude of ways to go about making inroads on these issues, and doing so starts with coordinated efforts across agencies — instead of the current siloed approaches that hold our city back from its full potential.

Roberts: Housing and Rent issues, Crime, City Services mismanagement. I am the only municipal candidate I know of saying, ‘We need more public housing.’ We need more housing options, housing needs are tiered and there needs to be availability at all levels. Most of our crime is attached to our housing issues. It is youth related, unhoused neighbor related and domestic related. With more housing, mental health, addiction programs and youth centers we could have a drastic reduction in crime. City Services like snow removal and trash removal, need more hands-on management and resources. They can also be contracted to smaller businesses to get services to places the city cannot go.

Rodriguez: Homelessness, public safety, affordability. We need humane, compassionate, and adaptable tools to protect unhoused people. First, I’ll declare a state of emergency and open a temporary field treatment hospital providing voluntary and involuntary treatment to unhoused people who may pose a danger to themselves. While Denver grows, our officer ranks don’t. We must hire more officers, expand the STAR program, and raise standards for equity in policing with rigorous training programs. The cost of living has soared 200% over the last decade. As a board leader at the Denver Housing Authority, I worked with investors to increase housing supply, including restricted affordable units and as mayor, I will also boost income potential.

Rougeot: I will aggressively enforce the camping ban to reduce unsheltered homelessness in our city.

I will add four hundred police officers to make our city safer and combat crime, eliminate 911 emergency line wait times, and aggressively target convicted felons in possession of illegal guns.

I will fix a broken permitting department and eliminate costly barriers to housing construction so that we can finally make housing more affordable in Denver.

Spearman: My biggest priority as mayor is to change how we think about our city. Denver is finally too large for a one-size-fits all solution. Instead, we need to segment the city into different parts to put strategy, goals, and resources in place to accomplish change. We will do this via our neighborhoods. Consequently, each neighborhood will have a neighborhood plan that both addresses the area’s biggest needs from the city, but also how we should tackle growth in the respective area. In short – I believe we can change the organizational structure at the city to remove the unnecessary red tape that is plaguing projects.”

Tafoya: We must use regional cooperation to address our environmental, housing, and public safety crises. We need to make sure that every single resident has access to clean air and water, food, a good fair-wage job, and an affordable home.”

Treta: Homelessness and affordable housing: I will build adjoining cubicle construction out by the airport for five percent of what Denver is currently spending. I want to allow [Accessory Dwelling Units] city-wide.

Air quality: I want to create a directional boring project to get EV chargers in public right of ways.

Renewable energy: I will provide local incentives for solar and will amend the building code to ban plumbing penetrations on south facing roofs.

Walsh: Denver’s greatest problem is the disparity of wealth and income inequality. There are two Denver’s: One for those who can purchase property here and another for those who cannot and must pay exorbitant rental costs. The issues of gentrification, low income housing, and the unhoused are all directly related to this; they are symptoms of a much greater problem of economic injustice. I believe that the issue of substance use must be channeled through the practices and philosophy of harm reduction, decriminalizing and destigmatizing this community.

Wolf: We will confront and control encampments by delivering city provided shelter within vacant city buildings and land. Doing so acknowledges the humanitarian crisis on our streets and is the most immediate and compassionate way to stop neglecting our city’s most needy. Aside from being the most empathetic, it also makes the most economic sense. Due to encampments, commercial real estate values are plummeting. As property values decline so do property tax revenues, which fund Denver Public Schools, affordable housing, capital improvements and maintenance. Encampments are a gaping and expanding hole sinking Denver and the only proven solution is shelter. It will take strong, tough leadership.

What are your top three spending priorities if elected as mayor?

Behrens: Public transportation, green spaces, apartments for homeless

Brough: Community safety, homelessness, housing

Calderón: My top three spending priorities are investing in housing first policies, root cause solutions to over-policing, and convenient public transit and walkable and bikeable spaces.

Gardner: Investing in a responsible, housing first and root cause approach for our unhoused neighbors.

Investing in programs to engage youth after school academic and sports activities to address youth violence.

Investing in more resources for programs like STAR to bolster the City’s ability to address homelessness and staffing issues with DPD.

Hansen: Making sure DPD is well trained, well resourced, and accountable

Improving and digitizing city services

Electrifying city buildings and automotive fleets, creating good jobs

Herod: Real housing solutions and a strategic plan to address homelessness and provide mental health support

Safe and strong neighborhoods

A plan to invest in our employees and ensure they have the resources they need

Johnston: Homelessness, affordable housing, public safety

Martinez: Keep up with the demand for the public safety department needs

Denver’s initiatives on homelessness

Restructure existing buildings for affordable housing and assisted living

Ortega: Funding programs to holistically address homelessness

Investing in affordable housing developments and services

Equipping law enforcement, mental and behavioral health professionals, and our first responders with additional resource to improve critical services

Roberts: Create a public banking system

Lowering crime and violence by expanding services, with a focus on youth and elderly programing

Democratize the city: Give residents and city council a louder voice. Expanded elected offices

Rodriguez: Revamp aging infrastructure

Enhance the public realm, boosting livability

Pivot our built environment, e.g., office buildings, schools, for future needs

Rougeot: I will eliminate the $12,000 no strings attached payments to the homeless, and redirect that funding towards enforcing the camping ban. I will hire four hundred additional police officers, and properly fund our 911 call centers so that are not hold times in life and death situations.

Tafoya: Environmental justice is about more than “the weather — it’s about lowering our energy bills, replacing lead pipes, expanding public transportation, and developing sustainable, walkable, accessible neighborhoods.

We can address the housing crisis by developing transitional, low-income, and housing that’s truly affordable for the average family and elders. We need to support rent control and tenants unions to combat gentrification and ensure people can stay in the housing that already exists.

Public safety includes fighting for a clean environment, safe working conditions, and enacting data-driven policies to prevent violence, and make our neighborhoods more resilient and safe to live in–together.

Treta: Homelessness and affordable housing. Clean air. Put the one-quarter percent sales tax increase towards construction projects such as curb EV chargers.

Renewable energy. Incentives for architectural designs to prioritize solar feasibility. Incentives for homeowners to go solar.

Walsh: Bicycle infrastructure, advocating strongly for a minimum wage that is a living wage, strengthening our public schools with more resources and increased teacher salaries

Wolf: Confronting and controlling encampments, health insurance for needy Denver citizens, re-investment in our parks and greenways

How would you tackle Denver’s snow plow woes?

Behrens: I would leave the snow plowing as it is being handled right now, because we cannot make the weather and its consequences to our liking ... It is nature, and when mother nature takes over, there is not much we can do.

Brough: I know Denver residents want to hear a mayoral candidate promise to regularly plow side roads, but as a former Chief of Staff who managed the city’s response to snowstorms, that would be financially irresponsible. That is why I will maintain the policy of only plowing side streets for storms forecasted to produce more than six inches of snow.

Calderón: Unsafe roads, walkways, and bike lanes make our city less accessible, particularly for elderly and disabled people. As mayor, I will revamp the plowing plans we crafted over 40 years ago. We can both keep our neighbors safe by clearing both major arterials and side streets without reviving the “brown cloud.” We must not only rapidly build more protected bike lanes and ADA-compliant sidewalks for those walking or rolling, but we must also scale-up our budget to clear these pathways. By shifting transportation department resources from sweeping encampments during freezing weather to instead focusing on clearing our snow packed streets is an example of environmental justice policy that I would enact as mayor. It is also essential to recruit more transportation workers and support their unionization and higher wages for these labor-intensive jobs. By addressing this issue holistically, we can keep our communities safe while still hitting our environmental goals.

Herod: When it comes to snow removal, Denver is ready to do better. It is not just about snowplow drivers, and if this street or that street is cleared; we know the city employees working to remove the snow are understaffed, and we don’t have the resources to plow every street and right of way. We must ensure that our snow removal workers are supported and have the appropriate equipment they need to succeed. Our priorities as a city should be on getting from point A to point B. That means making sure that snow is not piled up in places like pedestrian walkways and crosswalks and right-of-ways, forcing people to walk in the street to get to their cars or business without having to navigate mounds of ice. We have all seen how that leads to people slipping and falling or hazarding cars driving by. That is unsafe and unacceptable.

Johnston: As climate change leads to harsher winters and snow storms like the ones we’ve experienced this winter become more frequent, effectively plowing roads and side streets will become more necessary. But this is a fixable problem and we cannot tolerate another winter like this one. As mayor, I will ensure that we expand our snow plowing reach and frequency, particularly on side streets, to make sure streets are clean and we are not plowing snow into bike lanes and sidewalks that increase hazards for Denverites.

Martinez: [Snow removal] has been a big issue in Denver for as long as I can remember. We don’t have to stop productivity simply because we get snow on the ground. We have to take care of the people that live here in Denver, as well as the people that are driving in from outside of Denver to come into work. People don’t want to hear excuses. ‘We only have 10 trucks, or five trucks’ or whatever it is, fix it. You need more trucks? Buy more trucks. You need more drivers? Hire more drivers. Do whatever has to be done so we take care of the people that live here in the city. That’s what we have to focus on, and that’s what we will focus on so that when we get these major snowstorms, we don’t want to be paralyzed. Let’s just stop lollygagging and do it.

Roberts: My plan for snow removal would be first to make sure we have a fully staffed, well managed, and maintained fleet of city owned vehicles and equipment especially for snow removal during winter months. These types of services can and should also be contracted to small businesses who can get to places where the city is missing spots but need extra support. There should be a special emphasis and attention paid to school areas, side streets, and senior living complexes and communities. Our removal vehicles and staff should be employed while snow is coming down and manageable as each inch piles up, like CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) does to manage our highway traffic and safety. A well managed department and executed plan like this could keep our roads and vulnerable walking/biking areas much safer and clear of dangerous levels of snow and ice that could disable much needed thoroughfares.

Rodriguez: As mayor, the city’s snow response will be improved with more up-to-the minute, detailed communication with the people of Denver, specific to their location. Denverites will know where snow removal operations will occur for each storm. People will be able to plan their commutes and other trips better. What can Denverites do to support their neighbors by ensuring accessibility ramps and sidewalks are cleared at intersections? We can coordinate among volunteers, like neighborhood watch programs, to leverage the work of plows so everyone can be mobile regardless of weather conditions.

Rougeot: The poorly plowed streets of Denver are another sign of the failure of this mayor and city council. As Mayor, I will make sure our streets are plowed, including our side streets. I will also keep our streets safe, regardless of weather, by enforcing the camping ban and adding four hundred police officers to Denver’s police force.

Spearman: I will lead our city the way that I lead my team at Tattered Cover: Denverites need to feel seen and heard. And if you look at some of our city’s services — ranging from 911 response times to trash pickup to slow plowing — it doesn’t feel like we’re listening. This mentality will change under my mayorship. Specifically, regarding snow plowing, we need to evaluate all on-call contracts with private operators to ensure we have the best and most responsive snow plow operators. We also need to develop a snow program that ensures sidewalks and bike lanes get the same city support that our roads do. And most importantly, internally and externally, we will create metrics that the city must achieve to ensure we’re doing a good job. If we fail to meet these metrics, we’ll find new partnerships to get the work done.

Tafoya: I respect and am grateful to the dedicated city workers who plow Denver’s streets. They’re doing an incredibly hard job. I think that the city needs to back them up, expanding the plowing the city is responsible for as well as pay and the staff. By focusing plowing on the biggest roads, Denverites who walk or roll–especially those who are disabled and/or take public transportation–are left in the lurch. The city has to take on plowing neighborhood streets and shoveling or melting pedestrian ways. We can come together to figure out how we do this in the safest way, without too much particle kick-up or runoff.

Treta: (We need) a sun exposure evaluation on how these high rises are impacting our roads. Builders and developers will not obtain a building permit unless they pay the City and County of Denver a right-of-way maintenance fee. They don’t shovel their walkways, and it turns to ice. It’s dangerous, people are walking in main roads. When residents are away, they should have a resource such as 311 to call [to clear their walkways]. There’s an organization called Snow Angels, but it’s not effective. It’s a volunteer program and hard to get them to come out and you have to really find them. I want to put together a work program for the homeless to shovel walks around the city. There’s a young capable, viable workforce, and we need help shoveling the sidewalks. The city needs to be doing a much better job with the snow removal.

Wolf: While “plow the damn roads” may play to some reactionary voters, it shows little self-awareness from mayoral candidates who are current or former elected officials, lack of accountability and ignorance of the snow removal response plan. Perhaps most importantly, it invalidates their alleged climate credentials and harshly reveals them to be opportunistically brown versus truly green. Sadly typical, just politicians being politicians. In my administration, we will not curse randomly to seek favor, instead in all matters we will take an evidence-based approach and continually evaluate to optimize systems and budgets. We will also acknowledge the fine plow drivers that take on a cold dangerous task, often while we are warm in bed. So instead of crying wolf about a snowstorm, please vote Wolf to see your city run with competence and made safe clean and smart.”

How do you intend to solve Denver’s homelessness crisis?

Behrens: I was homeless myself, and I still remember, how it feels, if you cannot let your hair down or even your pants, if you need to do ... I was already an elderly person, and it was even harder. My most important complaint is not to connect the homelessness consequently with mental issues. We just need a roof to be secure/safe, to feel at home, to calm down and recover from that disastrous event when our world went to peaces and left us in the middle of nowhere between earth and sky. There are many suitable old buildings easily to be turned into apartments. There is a lot of govt. owned land, where temporary small units/mobile row homes - for a stay up to one year - can be built, until the suitable units are ready. We just have to do it, not only talk about programs. Zoning can be changed allowing single homes a mother-in-law suite (for affordable h. as well).

Brough: Living on the streets is neither safe nor humane — for people experiencing homelessness or the broader community. I will eliminate unsanctioned encampments in my first year in office by temporarily sanctioning camping sites while I take a regional, data-driven approach: work with regional governments to establish a coordinated strategy and strengthen our data system to ensure it is timely, complete, and sophisticated; invest in prevention: support those at risk of homelessness by ensuring access to job support and stabilizing services; evolve sheltering & build housing: evolve our shelters to ensure we have safe beds to serve the diverse unhoused population. Build the housing needed to best support people exiting homelessness.

Calderón: I reject “quick fix,” one-size-fits-all solutions to homelessness and am committed to housing-first solutions. I will stop the ineffective, wasteful sweeps that make it harder to connect people with services. Instead I will get people into housing by activating crisis response workers, to triage individual needs, coordinate resources and identify available housing options. Recognizing that every person has different needs as they wait for housing, I will expand Safe Outdoor Spaces, safe parking areas with services, while also creating an apartment Master Leasing program. I will also improve the training and availability of case workers who play a critical role in connecting the unhoused to housing. The Calderón long-term plan to address homelessness focuses on creating publicly-financed and publicly-owned social housing managed by the city. We will do this through building new housing on city property, and by retrofitting unused office space, schools, and other buildings into apartments.

Herod: We need to rethink how we address living spaces for our unhoused neighbors--the current situation is not working for them or for the city. First, we need more housing stock across the board, including affordable housing for families who so desperately need it, stemming the tide that results in homelessness. Additionally, we must help people get back on their feet using rapid rehousing and social housing models. Finally, and likely most pressing, we must get people off the street and inside into safe places--ones that are sheltered, comfortable and secure. We will expand street outreach, treatment for substance use disorders, and harm reduction to ensure that people facing a crisis are aware of these new solutions. Bold action is required to change the trajectory of the city, and we can develop solutions that are both safe AND caring.

Johnston: It is inexcusable that thousands of people are sleeping on the streets of Denver on any given night. We have a moral obligation to help people get into stable, safe, and dignified housing. I deeply believe we can end homelessness during my first term by addressing three overlapping crises: the lack of affordable housing, the absence of mental health resources, and an explosion in the severity of addictive drugs. As mayor, I will take a housing-first approach to solving homelessness. We will build 10-20 micro-communities throughout the city, consisting of tiny home villages, converted hotels, and other housing. Each micro-community will include wraparound services that provide addiction treatment, mental health support, and workforce training. We need bold, ambitious action, and we need a mayor who isn’t afraid to take ownership of the problem. We can be the first major city to end homelessness, and as mayor, I will work tirelessly to get it done.

Martinez: My administration will refocus our homeless resources to ensure a multi-pronged approach to provide shelter, sanctioned camping sites, transition housing and permanent housing to our unhoused neighbors. Every approach needs to include support services, such as nutrition, hygiene, mental health/DV/alcohol, and drug counseling, employment and training, finances, pet support, transportation and other basic services to provide as much individualized support as is needed to ensure the success of those individuals and families to remain sheltered housed and safe.

Ortega: There is no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness. As mayor, I will declare homelessness a public emergency to mobilize existing and future resources from local, state, and federal organizations, and with regional collaboration. It is inhumane to let people in crisis suffer and die on our streets. We urgently need more treatment beds, expand single room occupancy housing (SRO’s) and remove any zoning and permitting barriers. Additionally, I will prioritize regional partnerships for housing, treatment, and wraparound services – including the critical missing piece of job connection and helping people to self-sufficiency – resulting in less demand on our already strained resources and long-term solutions to the crisis. Last, the housing demand of our senior population is growing and we need to look ahead to prevent them from falling into homelessness.

Roberts: Denver needs to declare housing a human right, and a crisis. More Public Social Housing, and a Public Banking System to pay for it. This current administration has allowed developers to build structures and units that are not being utilized for housing because our affordable housing stock is simply not affordable for those who need housing. So called “Affordable Housing” is owned by developers, Public Housing is owned by taxpayers and this I feel is the only way to truly move the needle on housing our unhoused, everything else is simply political talk.

Rodriguez: As mayor, my first priority will be to close the most emergent gap in our community’s response to homelessness. That is the recurring tragedy of people living and dying unhoused on our streets. My first act as mayor will be to declare an emergency on people living unhoused on our streets. We will build a scalable field hospital to provide mental and substance use disorder treatments admitting people voluntarily or, for those who are of danger to themselves or others, involuntarily. We must work to ensure the standard of care for treatment is achieved. Then, we will support individuals to continue healing with other, longer term providers. I will relocate my office to this hospital while anyone is receiving treatment. My administration will continue to support an ecosystem of human service providers that are meeting many of the important needs of unhoused people.

Rougeot: I will confront rising homelessness in Denver through aggressive enforcement of the camping ban to get the homeless into the mental health and drug addiction services they need. It is not humane to step over a person suffering from a mental health issue. It is not humane for the city to allow a person struggling with a fentanyl addiction to use and potentially overdose in a tent. Statistically, someone camping is twice as likely to die as someone in a shelter. By enforcing the camping ban, we can get people off the streets and into the treatment services they need. I disagree with the other mayoral candidates who have approved safe injection sites and no strings attached cash payments to the homeless. These policies have made the city less safe. I will eliminate the no strings attached cash payments to the homeless and prohibit the creation of safe injection sites.

Spearman: Compassion: the city will accelerate individualized services for those who need and want them, with a streamlined system to access services, such as mental health, addiction, housing, and workforce support. Coordination: the city will launch an outside audit of current programs and contracts, launch a public-facing dashboard to keep residents informed, and shift resources to serving people instead of just moving the problem around. Accountability: the city will enforce laws, including the camping ban, and work with other levels of government to find solutions. Public safety teams will be empowered to enforce policies that ensure community safety, and illegal activities that cause harm or disruption will not be tolerated.

Tafoya: At the start of the pandemic, I immediately created a sustainable plan to address this crisis with the community. We need to invest in rapid housing and safe outdoor spaces, and build transitional and permanent housing with wraparound services to give people the space to recover. Data shows this approach is most effective at reducing homelessness, and we have a success story here with the Denver Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond Initiative. We also must prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. We can start by passing rent control and instilling a vacancy tax so developers don’t leave properties empty for the tax write off. Then, we need to expand housing options, especially for families, elders and the disabled making under $60,000 a year. Ways to do this include allowing commercial conversion to residential zoning, prioritizing the construction of group living, expediting and easing permitting for the construction of affordable units and property additions, creating public-private or public-NGO partnerships and developing on parking lots. We also need to establish community land trusts, land banking and help municipal workers achieve home ownership. For a decade, I have been an advocate on housing rights, and was even named Who’s Next in Housing by the Denverite in 2019. I staffed the Denver City Council Land Use and Transportation Committee, worked on the Inter-neighborhood Cooperation Zoning and Planning Committee, served on Blueprint Denver and sat on the Taskforce implementing the first inclusionary housing ordinance in the state of Colorado. I have engaged in every zoning reform conversation over the past 6 years and there is SO much more work to be done if I am elected mayor.

Treta: I’m a huge proponent of “housing first” I’m a builder and we need to start building. We need to build cost effectively. That starts with cheap land. The cheapest land is out by the airport. Land that was annexed from Adams county for the airport. The great thing about building out there is that it’s in nobody’s “backyard”. It should see little to no resistance. We need to work with Adams county around that land use. I will then amend the Denver building code to allow monolithic slab foundation construction at a 12 inch depth . We will build adjoining 16x16 cubicles with SIP (structural insulated panels ) shipped from a local prefab builder. The roof structure will be of trusses to complete a shed style roof to face south to take advantage of solar to its max . Each unit will be built at a cost of $25k and will be funded through municipal bonding . NO tax payer dollars will be used to fund this . I will personally oversee the project . Once there is a supply of cubicles built it will become illegal to sleep on streets . Anyone camping on the streets will be provided with a cubicle . There will be larger cubicles to accommodate families . This plan will allow us to house everyone that needs shelter. The cost is 5% of what is being spent currently. I’ve been designing and building homes for all different purposes for 27 years . I know how to design and build for this purpose . Just everyone stay out of my way and let’s start building . And give me the damn permit already!!!!! I have many work program ideas to support the homeless and all sectors of homeless . Free RTD passes will be granted. It will work.

Walsh: I intend to address homelessness through implementation of a Universal Basic Income, or Guaranteed Income, for all city residents. This is being done experimentally in places such as Finland; Stockton, California; as well as here in Denver. The data demonstrates that putting resources directly into the hands of those most in need has countless social benefits and saves money in health care, incarceration, and other social programs. It also promises a direct and substantial solution to the homelessness and housing crisis.

Wolf: I am not a politician, so I do not set amorphous or characterless unachievable goals. Instead, I investigate a problem, determine a budget-minded solution, and act. Homelessness and its census is a moving target, a readily identifiable subset though is encampments recently measured to be a population of about 2,000. My administration will confront and control encampments, full stop. Our city has neglected this population for far too long and has frequently tried to off-load this responsibility to NGO’s and faith-based organizations. We need to acknowledge this as the humanitarian crisis it is and use the full force of Denver’s land, buildings, and budget to remedy this crisis. Anything less is inhumane, inexcusable, and a compounding liability for our city. The very first thing I will is remove encampments and get our neediest sheltered, identified, and diagnosed in order to embrace them with rehabilitative services and care. We will enroll these individuals in our municipal health insurance. This will allow us to re-direct current spending to subsidize or provide health insurance for other deserving groups – NGO’s, daycare workers, our creative class, and others without the means to access affordable health insurance.

What is your perception of the 16th Street Mall right now? If you believe problems exist, what solution or solutions do you have?

Behrens: 16th St. Mall seems like a ghost town to me. It is a very negative feeling that I cannot describe. I am not afraid of any criminal things or so, just an uneasy feeling. I guess, the negativity is caused by the fact, that there are (almost) no apartments for ordinary/regular people. There are no kids playing, making kids’ noise, and you cannot see people go shopping for everyday necessities.

Brough: The 16th Street Mall is the backbone of our central business district and an essential element of downtown Denver. I am very supportive of the Market Street to Broadway renovation underway. However, we can’t ignore the tremendous challenges facing downtown Denver as a whole, including the mall. The successes and struggles of downtown Denver impact the economy and vibrancy of the entire state. Downtown revitalization will be a priority for my administration, starting with safety. I will focus on filling the approximately 150 vacancies in Denver Police Department and expanding the co-responder and STAR programs. We must meaningfully address homelessness. My plan to end unsanctioned camping within my first year by focusing on housing and sheltering and taking a data-driven, regional approach has been endorsed by five metro-area mayors. I will develop strategies to support the conversion of some existing downtown office space to residential to ensure sustained activity downtown.

Calderón: The 16th Street Mall is part of a beautiful downtown that has earned a horrible reputation due to 12+ years of failed policies. We have the opportunity to continue to improve downtown, making it a cultural hub that works for everybody — not just wealthier Denverites and tourists. The current use and development of 16th Street Mall is hindered by failures to address other core issues, such as affordable housing, support for the unhoused, and multi-modal transportation. With policies that recognize the interconnected nature of solutions to these issues, we can support a 16th Street Mall that works for everyone. As mayor, I will bring together our small businesses and art leaders to determine how to grow our downtown; create reliable funding streams for at-risk legacy businesses with historical and cultural ties to the community; and, promote business growth, along with our arts, to achieve both modernization and cultural celebration.

Herod: A city is only as strong as its downtown, and the 16th Street Mall has to be reimagined to reflect a post-COVID life. We know returning the 16th Street Mall to its full vibrancy must be a top priority for Denver’s next mayor. In the first 100 days, we will host a Downtown Summit with downtown advocates, residents, and business owners. We will incentivize local restaurants and shops in other parts of town to open second locations on the Mall, and work to bring back the businesses and employees who have left. Additionally, we must increase public safety, get our unhoused neighbors into safe spaces, and make housing more affordable. By taking these steps we can make 16th Street Mall the gateway to Denver it used to be and make it a living advertisement for the great city we all know Denver is ready to be again.

Johnston: One of the most important things we have to do is revive our downtown. The construction project on 16th Street Mall has destroyed this main artery, making it hard to get around and visit businesses. We can’t afford to have 16th Street under construction for two years. As mayor, I would accelerate this project. We have to incentivize and support a return to commerce downtown so our local businesses can thrive, and we can have a bustling, vibrant city center. That means addressing the issue of homelessness and move people into housing, it means having more community-based police who build relationships with business owners and residents, it means we have to incentivize child care facilities to open downtown so workers come back, and it means the city has to do more to support business owners and make sure they have access to the funding and investment they need to thrive.

Ortega: We need 16th Street Mall to be the economic engine that it once was, with thriving businesses, and a bustling presence of residents, workers, and conventioneers. It is not that place at the moment with businesses closing their doors and residents leaving the area due to increased crime and public safety concerns, challenges with affordability, and mobility and transit issues. I will partner with government agencies, businesses and nonprofits to activate downtown. This will be achieved through immediate revisions to our permitting process so it’s easier to locate new businesses and residents downtown. On public safety, I will create a Metro Task Force to stop the flow of deadly drugs and guns into our communities. I would convene a meeting with regional stakeholders to discuss coordination with various jurisdictions to enact a continuum of programming opportunities that help move people to self-sufficiency who are currently struggling on our streets.

Roberts: The 16th Street Mall is struggling from a failed housing policy that has raised prices on housing and small business leases, while displacing the very people who could be running businesses there. It’s dark and desolate most nights. Denver needs to become a 24-hour world-class city to attract tourism, commerce, and sales tax revenue to revitalize the area. Making Denver a 24-hour city will also bring more safety for patrons, the unhoused, and law enforcement. We need a public banking system to create more public social housing for workers and our unhoused, while also creating more income to give grants and forgivable loans to small businesses.

Rodriguez: The experience is fairly dismal compared to how it was before the pandemic and construction project, especially at night when drug transactions and disputes arise. The renovation will provide lift. A clean and safe mall relies on effective plans to fill the gap in services for people living and dying unhoused on our streets and improve our public safety response. In addition to continuing unauthorized encampment sweeps and existing voluntary services, the first step of my homelessness plan is to declare an emergency and create involuntary mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of danger to themselves or others. The first step in safety is increasing our police force by 500 officers. We can grow specialized teams that work to avoid crime in the first place, such as walk the beat, neighborhood watch and STAR. I’ve published specific plans for growing our ranks while expanding equity in policing.

Rougeot: The 16th Street Mall — and downtown more broadly — should showcase Denver as a place to visit, to build a business, build a family, and to make a home. 16th Street Mall has consistently been one of the most visited parts of our city by tourists and Denverites alike. However, rising crime and homelessness downtown in places like the 16th Street Mall damage the reputation of our great city and endanger our citizens. As mayor, I will add four hundred police officers and increase funding for police training to make downtown safe again. I’ll also fight for the future of downtown by enforcing our camping ban to get the homeless into the mental health and drug addiction services they need.

Spearman: Tattered Cover used to be my favorite spot on the 16th Street Mall, but like too many local businesses, Tattered Cover no longer calls the Mall home. The Mall epitomizes the state of downtown, but also reflects its potential. The construction will provide a much-needed facelift. Downtown Denver has its own unique neighborhoods. As our neighborhood mayor, I’ll create specific plans and subsequent goals to get downtown back on track. First, we need to address the homelessness problem that plagues downtown. Tents outside of our businesses breaks our hearts, but also prevent these businesses from thriving. We also need to consider adaptive reuse to get workforce housing downtown for our teachers, nurses, police officers, and booksellers. And lastly, we need greater investment in our local economy – so 16th street mall can have more Tattered Covers after its construction is over.

Treta: Just like every public construction project, Way too much money being spent. Revitalization is hard to do when there is no plan to deal with the homeless situation now and about to double. Priorities are in the wrong order. Just look at the airport. That’s probably how it will go down. Over budget, over schedule, not effective, priorities backwards. Serve the small business owners by dealing with the homeless first and foremost.

Walsh: The 16th Street Mall is the “Front Yard” of our city, our public-facing space for those visiting and experiencing Denver. Today, due to an economic system and a pandemic that has exacerbated housing insecurity, the 16th Street Mall is a contested public space. It’s caught in a tug of war between the interests of businesses that thrive on tourist dollars, and the needs of the unhoused. This tension cannot be alleviated with sweeps and criminalizing homelessness. Instead, getting unhoused people into housing is the only viable solution. A Universal Basic Income for those who are unhoused and experiencing poverty is vital to solving this issue. The benefits of providing resources to the neediest addresses part of the housing crisis, improves the vitality and equity of our society, and saves us money in healthcare costs, incarceration and policing. The benefits outweigh cost and it provides an immediate and tangible solution.

Wolf: My perception is subordinate to that of office tenants and tourists. They are leaving the mall in droves and not returning because it’s unsafe and filthy due to encampments. Visitors who drive our city’s tourist economy are visiting less often and spending less money. We are in three years of crisis, and politicians are bragging about their policies and service while Rome burns and this crisis continues to compound. Any businessperson will say a compounding liability requires immediate attention. Once the encampments are removed, my suggestions to maintain the restored environment: Clean up alleys, require dumpsters to be covered, locked and tidy. Get rid of the garish Teletubby trash cans and install bear-proof cans used in the mountains. The free mall shuttle should circulate on 15th and 17th and the mall should be a pedestrian, bike, skate, skateboard, micro mobility corridor. This would also allow for more landscaping and greenery.