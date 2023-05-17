Boulder may have a reputation for being a progressive, arts-friendly city. But it’s a lie.

On one hand, just last December, a national study ranked Boulder as one of the 10 most vibrant arts communities among medium-sized American cities. But Boulder Weekly says the city ranks 168th in per capita government funding for the arts.

How can both be true? Boulder has plentiful arts that the public supports with their attendance and donations. The city just chronically underfunds them.

“Boulder currently spends 60% less than comparable cities on arts and culture,” according to the group Arts for Boulder, which says the city has before it a generational opportunity to secure long-term, dedicated funding for the arts with this fall’s election.

Dozens of artists and arts organizations across Boulder are trying to get a proposed arts, culture and heritage tax on the Boulder ballot. If passed, the measure would generate $7.5 million a year for local arts – with no increase to current taxes. Instead, it would extend an existing city sales tax of 0.15% that is set to expire in 2024. The new revenue would be administered through the city’s Office of Arts and Culture.

Arts for Boulder says the city is currently spending just 0.3 percent of its $513.5 million 2023 budget on the arts, or about $1.5 million. That’s $17 per capita, compared to an average of $43 in comparably sized cities.

An infusion of $7.5 million would represent a 500 percent increase in city arts funding.

Proponents must gather 4,000 signatures by June 9 to have the measure placed on the fall ballot. Registered Boulder voters with a phone number that is publicly listed with the Secretary of State can sign this unfortunately clumsy online petition (as of this writing, only 135 have), or in-person at the Dairy Arts Center, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and elsewhere.

Ed Dwight honored by governor

Monumental Denver sculptor Ed Dwight has won the Lifetime Achievement Award from Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s arts office (known as Colorado Creative Industries). Dwight, a former U.S. Air Force test pilot and the country’s first Black astronaut candidate, has contributed to art and Black history in innumerable ways. His acclaimed busts have included Colorado’s first Black lieutenant governor, George Brown, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. He has created more than 18,000 gallery sculptures throughout the world, many depicting the contribution of Blacks to the American Frontier West and the history of jazz. Other award winners:

• Arts and Community Action Award: Park County Artist, photographer and cinematographer Ann Lukacs, owner of the Bucking Horse Gallery in Fairplay.

• Arts and Creative Placemaking: Westword arts critic, curator, educator and script writer Michael Paglia.

• Arts and Social Change: Mirror Image Arts leader Andrea Rabold, for disrupting the schools-to-prison pipeline through participatory theater.

New Denver Gay Men’s Chorus leader

Johnny Nichols Jr. has been named artistic director of the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, replacing the now retired James Knapp. The chorus, established in 1982, is an auditioned, diverse, 140-strong community choral group managed by the Rocky Mountain Arts Association.

Nichols, who is finishing his tenure as artistic director for Ipswich River Community Chorus in North Reading, Mass., will join the Denver Chorus in August as it starts its 42nd season. Nichols said he is committed to opening hearts and doors.

"I believe in the power of community, and am honored to continue DGMC's work for the LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized communities,” said Nichols, who recently served as assistant conductor and director of education and outreach for the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, where his focus was on educational initiatives, curriculum and music-focused social justice.

Phamaly mourns Replinger

Lynn Replinger, who took Phamaly Theatre Company under her wing more than 30 years ago and helped the nation’s first disability theater company get off the ground, has died of cancer. While it is sort of legally frowned upon, Replinger let the five Phamaly co-founders use the nonprofit status of Replinger’s own organization, called Very Special Arts Colorado (now Access Gallery), to secure some of its initial funding. “She was our angel,” said Kathleen Traylor, one of the Phamaly founders..

Briefly …

The Denver Nuggets keep bringing out Denver’s best to sing the national anthem before its home playoff games. On Tuesday, it was powerhouse vocalist and award-winning actor Mary Louise Lee …

The city of Denver has launched its summer program of guided public art tours, with a whole host of options ranging from City Park to Civic Center Park to the Allen True Denver Public Art and Architecture Bicycle Tour. …

“Batman in Concert with the Colorado Symphony” is coming to the Boettcher Concert Hall on July 14. You can watch Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger in the classic 1989 film on four screens with a live orchestra conducted by Jacob Joyce. 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org …

Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors!) is starring in a live, 48th anniversary touring production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” that stops at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 5, but the pre-sale is already underway at ticketmaster.com (password DENVER),

Su Teatro at 50: Born from the birth of a campus and the death of a neighborhood Tony Garcia grew up in the barrio that was displaced to make way for three downtown Denver colleges. For five decades, he's run what is now Denver's oldest theater company.

And finally …

We’ve told you a lot about this being Su Teatro’s 50th anniversary season. (Did you know Denver’s oldest Chicano troupe is the oldest theater company of any kind in the city of Denver?) The official party starts at 6 p.m. Saturday (May 20) at History Colorado (1200 Broadway) with museum touring, dinner and dancing. Special guests include Daniel and Nicolas Valdez, Manuel Roybal Sr., Rudy Bustos, Mari Meza, Debra Gallegos and Yolanda Ortega. Seating is limited, but a few $125 tickets remain at suteatro.org.