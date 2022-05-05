Kevin Smith, who was named interim CEO of Denver Film on March 17, is no longer interim. The board of the nonprofit that programs the Sie FilmCenter, the Denver Film Festival and the popular Film on the Rocks summer series at Red Rocks announced the move Thursday.
Smith, a longtime staff director and most recently, chief marketing officer, has been leading the organization since the sudden departure of James Mejia after less than two years.
After years of mostly uninvited turbulence, turnover and quickly changing market factors, Smith says his appointment can be taken as a sign of a much-needed period of stability for Denver Film.
“That is absolutely the hope,” Smith told The Denver Gazette. “It seems that, since 2019, we have been in a state of constant flux and change. Now I am excited for the opportunity to provide some stability between the board and staff. It is definitely my intention to be here for a long time.”
Smith has been at Denver Film for seven years overseeing the nonprofit’s signature programming and events, as well as developing new community and corporate partnerships. Smith’s experience within Denver Film has touched on all aspects of business operations from strategic planning, finance, sponsorship, membership, fundraising and grants, to overall branding, marketing and communications.
He says as he enters his new role, Denver Film has successfully weathered the existential crisis that was the pandemic. In fact, he added, “We are in the best financial shape in a really long time.” He attributed that to federal relief funding, corporate and annual giving, as well as smart and creative programming pivots, such as immediately moving to a now signature virtual platform, and a drive-in version of Film on the Rocks.
But even as the worst of the pandemic seems to be waning, Smith and Denver Film will be staring down larger industry challenges that include the proliferation of streaming services and changing consumer habits that are keeping more moviegoers home. In-theater attendance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, and probably never will. Smith said his team is mapping long-term strategies for adjusting to shifting consumer habits, but he said a locally based and community-rooted nonprofit like Denver Film will always hold one big advantage over corporate competition in all its forms.
“What is different about us from all of the competition out there is that we are building community every single day,” he said. “We offer people the opportunity to watch films in a room with other people, and often to take part in a Q&A with other people in our community,” he said. “I think people are really itching for that connection. I think community collaboration will continue to be a differentiating factor that others just don’t have."
Tragedy struck in 2019 when Artistic Director Michael “Brit” Withey died in a car accident. He had been to many, the face of the organization for 23 years.
Many Denver Film members and fans were pulling for Smith to get the CEO job in 2020 when instead the board made Mejia a surprise, high-profile choice to lead the company, ending a 15-month stretch without a permanent leader. His selection raised eyebrows because Mejia came to the job with no background in film. In March, Mejia said of his departure: “I am prohibited from saying everything, but I am beyond reproach in saying that I feel very good about all my contributions to Denver Film.”
Smith said he was “incredibly grateful” to get the job this time around. “I know that my experience working in a range of roles and being able to touch all aspects of our organization over the past several years provides a strong foundation to build on. His listed goals include “catapulting Denver Film to the forefront of the festival circuit, and to expand our presence, including accessibility and inclusion, that are making an impact in our city, state and region’s arts and cultural communities.”
Smith’s accomplishments to date include helping to shape an organizational rebrand, growing corporate sponsorship and driving new ones, and launching new programming content and venue opportunities including the Festival Annex at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park; and partnering with Colorado Dragon Boat in presenting a recent Asian American festival.
“Kevin has been an instrumental player who has strengthened our organization over the past seven years and has been a driving force in the creation of a strategic vision that will help shape the future of Denver Film,” Denver Film Chairman Chad Jimenez said in a statement. “Not only does he know our organization well, he is passionate, strategic and has an astute understanding of the changes taking place in the industry.”
Raised in Detroit, Smith earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Michigan State University. He made the move to Denver in 2015 and began his work at Denver Film.
“As a member of the Denver Commission for Cultural Affairs, Kevin has demonstrated his leadership and commitment to our community and earned the respect of our city’s business, arts, and cultural leaders,” said Denver Arts & Venues Executive Director Ginger White Brunetti.