Two new Casa Bonita billboards have popped up in Denver as the Lakewood Mexican restaurant nears its grand reopening.

Casa Bonita on Tuesday sent out a gif of one of its billboards in a newsletter to fans. The gif showed a drone shot of the billboard, which had a picture of the restaurant's iconic pink tower and the phrase "The Greatest Restaurant in the World" written on it.

On the restaurant's Giphy page, a second gif showed drone footage of another billboard, which featured cliff divers and the phrase, "The Cliff Divers Are Back."

The billboards are located on W. Colfax Avenue, on either side of Interstate 25, according to Lamar Advertising.

The billboards are the latest hint that the reopening of Casa Bonita is imminent. The restaurant, known for its cliff divers, roaming mariachi bands and sopapillas, in December said it would reopen in May, but as of yet has not announced an official date. A worker at a neighboring business said there's been so much secrecy around the opening date, it's like working next to the CIA.

Casa Bonita, at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was sold to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in September 2021 for $3.1 million.

Parker and Stone last week were spotted in attendance at a Nuggets-Lakers Western Conference finals game at Ball Arena. Later, Casa Bonita released a gif that featured Stone and Parker inside the Lakewood restaurant.

Throughout May, Casa Bonita has been releasing cryptic gifs of the progress inside the restaurant as the hype for the official reopening continues to build. Another rumor floating around the internet is that reopening day is May 26, which happens to be South Park character Kyle Brovlofski's birthday, according to references in an episode from the show.