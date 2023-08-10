Destructive wildfires have been all too common in Colorado in recent years. It's important to know that images of the Maui wildfires could trigger intense feelings for Coloradans who have lived through a similar trauma, a health expert said Thursday.

"Repeatedly viewing events like Maui’s fires online and on television may trigger feelings such as anger, fear and hopelessness," Ian Stanley, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said in a news release. "For Coloradans who have experienced the physical and psychological toll of wildfires locally, these feelings may be even stronger."

The wind-whipped Maui wildfires had killed 36 people and destroyed nearly 300 structures as of Thursday morning, making it the deadliest U.S. fire since the 2018 Camp fire in California.

For Coloradans who were among the more than 1,000 families who lost a home in the Marshall fire, or were impacted by another recent blaze, Stanley says there are things that can minimize these intense feelings.

"Consider limiting access to online and television reports," Stanley said. "Use the time instead to keep up with daily routines, stay connected with loved ones, and process emotions through talking with professionals or journaling."

Stanley, who is the psychological health lead for the CU Anschutz Center for Combat Medicine and Battlefield Research and has treated both victims and first responders following natural disasters, said post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can develop for some people after a wildfire. Studies show it's the most common mental health disorder following a natural disaster.

"Following a traumatic event, it is normal to have upsetting memories, feel sad or on edge, feel the world is unsafe, and have difficulty sleeping," Stanley said. "However, if these symptoms persist for at least a month, it is possible that PTSD has developed."

PTSD can lead to depression, anxiety, lower quality of life and increases in alcohol or substance use, Stanley said, so it's important to seek treatment if symptoms continue.

"In the immediate post-wildfire period, social support is incredibly important: Check in on one another; send messages of support; and offer to plan an enjoyable activity," Stanley said. "For kids, it is important to emphasize that what happened is not their fault and to express hope for the future."

Other resources include the National Center for PTSD, calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org, Stanley said.