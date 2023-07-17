Bear attacks aren't common, but they do occur. On the heels of a sheepherder being attacked by a black bear in Colorado in July 2023, here's a look at five other noteworthy bear attacks that have taken place in the Centennial State.
1. The Ed Wiseman attack
While the Southwest Colorado bear attack involving Ed Wiseman wasn't fatal, it's particularly noteworthy as it marks the last time a grizzly bear was confirmed to be in the state.
Wiseman was bowhunting in the remote San Juan Wilderness in 1979, when he turned to see a large grizzly sow charging his way. The bear brought him to the ground and delivered devastating bites to Wiseman, but Wiseman ultimately won the scuffle by stabbing the bear in the heart with a hand-held arrow.
Due to Wiseman's remote location and nightfall, he wasn't rescued until the following day. Wiseman would ultimately recover after spending several weeks in the hospital following the shocking attack.
2. Tragedy on a honeymoon
In 1971, a honeymooning couple was tent camping near Grand Lake when tragedy struck.
A large black bear entered their tent, injuring the new wife and dragging her 31-year-old husband away, ultimately killing him. The bear was later found and killed, with The Mountain Mail indicating that the bear had abscessed teeth and a plastic bucket in its stomach. These issues may have led to the bear being more desperate for food, prompting the uncommon attack.
3. Don't feed the bears
Perhaps the most shocking bear attack on this list involves a Ouray woman who was killed by bears she was allegedly intentionally feeding.
Donna Munson was a big fan of bears – so much so that she decided to get a makeshift feeding area installed on her home. Built on her porch and utilizing a sort of wire fencing that featured large holes, she was able to allegedly feed the bears without issue for presumably about 10 years. Unfortunately, in August 2009, the bears got to Munson, with investigators believing that she was knocked unconscious and dragged under the fencing, where she was partially consumed.
4. Breaking-and-entering
In 1993, a fatal bear attack took place in Colorado's Fremont County, involving a logger who had been living on Waugh Mountain (between Salida and Cañon City).
A large black bear broke into the 24-year-old's trailer, and while the logger was able to shoot the bear in the ribs, the bear ended up killing the man. Over the following days, the bear returned to the trailer several times to consume the man, with the bear trapped and killed six days after the attack. An analysis of the bear's stomach contents confirmed that he had been eating the logger.
5. Fatal dog-walking attack
During spring of 2021, a female black bear and two cubs were euthanized after a woman in the Durango area was fatally attacked while walking her dogs. The two dogs returned home without the woman, which prompted the boyfriend to go searching for her. He found her body about an hour after starting the search, with wildlife officers finding that bears had consumed part of the woman.
Wildlife officers used dogs to track the bears down, euthanizing them and finding human remains in the sow's stomach, along with one of the yearling cubs. It was believed that the bears would likely attack humans again, had they not been euthanized.
Tips related to bear safety:
Following the aforementioned Ed Wisemen case, only black bears are known to be living in Colorado. While black bears tend to be more shy around humans and aren't quite as large or aggressive as their grizzly counterparts, they can still be extremely dangerous, especially when threatened or desperate.
The most basic principle of bear safety means keeping your distance – and working to foster an environment that doesn't attract bears.
This starts with keeping potential food sources inaccessible, including trash, dirty grills, and other scented items. Making sure doors and windows are locked is also important, as this can prevent bears from entering a home.
Bears tend to be creatures of habit and are great at learning, meaning that there's a good chance they'll be back for more if they find success getting food once.
According to the National Park Service, if you spot a bear on the trail, attempt to leave the area. Stay calm and never run. Talking loudly at the bear can help the animal recognize you as a human and not a typical food source. If the black bear ends up attacking, don't play dead – that's only what should be done in the case of a grizzly bear attack. Instead, fight back and try to deliver kicks and blows to the bear's face. Bear spray can be an effective means of deterring a bear attack.
