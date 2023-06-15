Weeks full of precipitation have helped Colorado's snowpack stick around this spring, with more snow on the way in upcoming days.
According to the USDA, Colorado's snowpack is currently at 323 percent of the to-date norm, with an initial steep spring drop-off due to melting slowed by cooler temperatures and more fresh powder. Colorado's statewide 1.6 inches of snow water equivalent on June 15 is well-above the 0.5 inch norm.
The highest snowpack statewide is found in the Gunnison River Basin, which includes towns of Crested Butte, Gunnison, and Ouray. This is especially shocking, as snowpack in this region during this time of the year is typically non-existent. Meanwhile, the Colorado Headwaters Region, which includes the Central Mountains extending westward along I-70, is at a wild 617 percent of its normal snowpack.
Here's a breakdown of how snowpack stands in each region compared to the norm for this time of the year:
Arkansas River Basin: 196 percent of median; 0.7 snow water equivalent inches
Colorado Headwaters River Basin: 617 percent of median; 2.5 snow water equivalent inches
Gunnison River Basin: N/A (snowpack is usually at 0 snow water equivalent inches in this region during this time of the year. This year, it's still at 3.4 inches)
Laramie and North Platte River Basin: 117 percent of median; 2.9 snow water equivalent inches
Upper Rio Grande River Basin: 40 percent of median; 0.1 snow water equivalent inches
San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River Basin: 351 percent of median; 0.6 snow water equivalent inches
South Platte River Basin: 276 percent of median; 0.5 snow water equivalent inches
Yampa-White-Little Snake River Basin: 287 percent of median; 5 snow water equivalent inches
With more snow on the way to the state in upcoming days, the snowpack decline is likely to continue at its slow pace in the short-term.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.