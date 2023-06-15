The image shows the statewide snowpack trend in Colorado, with the bright green line representing the norm and the black line representing the current snow season. Most recently, the separation between the green line and black line has grown, as Colorad...

The image shows the statewide snowpack trend in Colorado, with the bright green line representing the norm and the black line representing the current snow season. Most recently, the separation between the green line and black line has grown, as Colorado snowpack continues to linger. Graph Credit: USDA.

Weeks full of precipitation have helped Colorado's snowpack stick around this spring, with more snow on the way in upcoming days.

According to the USDA, Colorado's snowpack is currently at 323 percent of the to-date norm, with an initial steep spring drop-off due to melting slowed by cooler temperatures and more fresh powder. Colorado's statewide 1.6 inches of snow water equivalent on June 15 is well-above the 0.5 inch norm.

The highest snowpack statewide is found in the Gunnison River Basin, which includes towns of Crested Butte, Gunnison, and Ouray. This is especially shocking, as snowpack in this region during this time of the year is typically non-existent. Meanwhile, the Colorado Headwaters Region, which includes the Central Mountains extending westward along I-70, is at a wild 617 percent of its normal snowpack.

Here's a breakdown of how snowpack stands in each region compared to the norm for this time of the year:

Arkansas River Basin: 196 percent of median; 0.7 snow water equivalent inches

Colorado Headwaters River Basin: 617 percent of median; 2.5 snow water equivalent inches

Gunnison River Basin: N/A (snowpack is usually at 0 snow water equivalent inches in this region during this time of the year. This year, it's still at 3.4 inches)

Laramie and North Platte River Basin: 117 percent of median; 2.9 snow water equivalent inches

Upper Rio Grande River Basin: 40 percent of median; 0.1 snow water equivalent inches

San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River Basin: 351 percent of median; 0.6 snow water equivalent inches

South Platte River Basin: 276 percent of median; 0.5 snow water equivalent inches

Yampa-White-Little Snake River Basin: 287 percent of median; 5 snow water equivalent inches

With more snow on the way to the state in upcoming days, the snowpack decline is likely to continue at its slow pace in the short-term.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.