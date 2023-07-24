Colorado's first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in 2023 has surfaced in La Plata County, according to a Monday news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can be passed to humans through mosquito bites. The virus can be fatal and actually resulted in the deaths of 20 Coloradans last year.
No information regarding the identity or the condition of the person that contracted the virus in La Plata County has been made available.
According to CDPHE, mosquitos have tested positive for the virus in seven Colorado counties, including Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld.
"Mosquito populations are at historic levels in some parts of the state due to the high rainfall this year. This unusually high mosquito activity along with known presence of the virus has caused an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans," the release said.
According to the CDC, symptoms of WNV include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. Still, only one in every 150 people that contract West Nile virus will experience serious symptoms.
CDPHE offers the following tips to protect yourself from WNV:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors
- Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn
- Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active
