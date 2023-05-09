The Colorado Avalanche do not expect their captain to return for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Avs forward Gabe Landeskog will undergo surgery, a cartilage transplant in his right knee, on Wednesday with Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the team announced Tuesday. The recovery timeline suggests Landeskog will not be available until the 2024-25 season. Landeskog and general manager Chris MacFarland are scheduled to speak with the media in a teleconference call later Tuesday.

Landeskog, 30, has not played since the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals against Tampa Bay. He missed all of last season and the playoffs. This will be his third surgical procedure to address a 2020 postseason injury after a skate blade from teammate Cale Makar cut into Landeskog's right leg. Landeskog is under contract with the Avalanche through the 2028-29 season.

MacFarland said previously that the team is not considering a new captain with Landeskog's uncertain future.

