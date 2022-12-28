Valeri Nichushkin is back on the Avalanche injury list because of “complications” with his surgically repaired ankle.

Nichushkin is considered day to day, but there is no specific timeline for his return, coach Jared Bednar said. Nichushkin missed 17 games earlier this season following November ankle surgery.

“The same one for Val. It’s still hampering him a little bit,” Bednar said Wednesday after practice. “He had a little bit of complications and just not feeling at his best. So we decided to shut him down for a little bit.”

The Avalanche signed Nichushkin to an eight-year, $49 million contract in the offseason. He started the year hot, especially over the first seven games, recording seven goals and five assists. But Nichushkin never quite looked the same after coming back to the lineup.

The power forward tallied four assists and zero goals since Dec. 3. It prompted questions as to whether Nichushkin was 100% healthy or just experiencing post-surgery playing rust.

“It’s probably just rust, and sometimes that’s the way it goes,” Bednar said after a Dec. 21 shootout win over the Canadiens. “Players get hot and score goals on every chance that they get for a while. The next thing you know, they get snakebit and can’t finish them off. It’s just execution.”

Nichushkin’s absence can’t be replicated by one player. He commands attention at all times with elite physicality, net-front presence and vision. It’s why the Avalanche need him fully healthy for their run-up to the postseason. He shouldn't be rushed back into the lineup.

MacKinnon joins group practice

The positive spin on Wednesday practice? The presence of Nathan MacKinnon (upper-body injury) for team drills at Family Sports Center in Centennial.

The star center has not played since Dec. 5 against Philadelphia. MacKinnon was on pace for his first 100-point season — 26 assists and eight goals over 23 games — before injury. His increased practice participation was a lift to teammates.

Nathan MacKinnon and Darren Helm getting some work in before #Avs practice today. MacKinnon nearing his return. pic.twitter.com/gSvOYHem1Y — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 28, 2022

“It’s exciting as a group,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He’s obviously an elite player and can change a game for us.”

Bednar laid out the next steps for MacKinnon’s comeback. He will not play in Thursday night’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

“Getting close,” Bednar said. “The next step will be getting him in a regular jersey. I’m not sure exactly when that’s going to happen, but he’s certainly getting close."

Francouz injury details

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for backup goalie Pavel Francouz. First, a non-COVID illness held him out of games. Now, he’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Avalanche called up goaltender Jonas Johansson from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. A familiar backup, he started in 13 career games for Colorado, posting an 8-3-2 record (2021-22). Arizona claimed Johansson on waivers in September. He later re-signed with the Avalanche and joined the Eagles.

However, don’t expect Johansson in net unless starter Alexandar Georgiev is unable to suit up.

“(Georgiev) has been playing real well for us, especially going into the break,” Bednar said. “He seems to find a rhythm. So, I think that he’s ready to play a lot of hockey at this point.”