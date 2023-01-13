Mikko Rantanen has found it difficult to keep his frustration inside lately.

The Avalanche winger — amid a seven-of-eight-game losing streak — has uncharacteristically barked at officials on several occasions. Arguing against momentum-changing calls that have contributed to the team’s slide. But not anymore.

Rantanen, in a heartfelt dressing room chat Friday with reporters, took ownership of a needed change that could apply to all his teammates during this skid.

“It’s probably better to just try to stay cool,” Rantanen said. “It’s just tough when you lose games and those things happen, when you disagree, obviously. It happens quick. I think the best way from here on out, for myself, us leaders and the whole team, is just to leave the refs (alone).

“Just try to focus on what we can do.”

But where to even start?

The Avalanche, now a .500 team (20-17-3), are unable to pinpoint one fix to turn it around. They can’t finish chances with a meager 8.6 shooting percentage at even strength this season. Their power play, once leading the NHL, is a miserable 1-for-25 since Nathan MacKinnon’s return to the lineup. American League call-ups like forwards Ben Meyers and Martin Kaut have failed to produce points.

Colorado still can’t catch a break with injuries. Forward Darren Helm rejoined the list after the Thursday loss in Chicago; reaggravating a lower-body problem that held him out to begin the season. And, while injured players Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson and Bowen Byram skated Friday before practice, none are expected to be back soon.

It all adds up to extreme Avalanche frustration.

“When you’re losing games and things aren’t going your way, I expect our guys to be frustrated a little bit. I also expect them to dig in and do what it takes to be able to turn the page and worry about the next play,” coach Jared Bednar said. “As long as we’re not being undisciplined with (our frustration), then I think it’s OK. As long as you have the mental toughness to work through it.”

The Avs held multiple player-led meetings over the losing streak.

“We know what to do,” forward Andrew Cogliano said. “We’re very prepared in terms of how we want to play and how we need to execute on a nightly basis. Really, it comes within us, the guys in the room. We’ve got to dig in and find a way to get out of it.”

Rantanen added that the team needs to “just reset totally.” But with the urgency to make a playoff push.

“It’s not easy when you lose,” Rantanen said. “We’re in the hunt. Every game from here on out is a big game for us. We need the points, because the other teams we’re fighting with, they’re gonna win, too. It’s a mental focus issue that we’ve had.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (20-17-3) return home Saturday to host the Ottawa Senators (19-19-3), 5 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.