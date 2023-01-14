Will the real Colorado Avalanche please stand up?
The defending Stanley Cup champions, just 48 hours removed from losing to the NHL’s worst team, rebounded with a 7-0 win Saturday over the visiting Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena. A total of 12 different Colorado players recorded at least one point with forward Mikko Rantanen leading the charge.
The Avs winger scored twice to improve his grand total to 29 goals on the season; more than any player in team history at the midway point (41 games). Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook also recorded two goals each. Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz earned a consecutive start and rewarded the team with a 29-save shutout.
“We played great tonight,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We were tenacious on pucks tonight and some of those guys played amazing.”
Colorado pressed on the gas early, establishing a 2-0 lead at the first intermission, with a more familiar brand of high-intensity hockey. It started, predictably, with the top line generating a perfect look.
A give-and-go between Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon on the rush ended with Rantanen scoring a goal. The Avs’ next score — a forward Alex Newhook slapper (broken nose and all) — was the product of real grit. Forward Andrew Cogliano created a turnover and won a tough battle along the boards before freeing the puck to Newhook. Forward Artturi Lehkonen extended their lead in the second period with another hard-fought goal; crashing the net to pot his own rebound.
Rantanen’s second goal of the night, finishing a nifty Newhook assist, marked historic No. 29 on the season and gave the Avs a 4-0 lead after two periods. Rantanen deflected credit for the accomplishment. But it certainly strengthens his case as an All-Star selection.
“Playing in a big role, I’m trying to help the team on the scoreboard,” Rantanen said. “I’m happy to do that if I can help the team win. But (the record) for sure not the first thing that comes to mind.”
Bednar added: “He know our team needs it. I just see a highly determined player in all areas of his game.”
Playing with a significant lead all game allowed Colorado to finally rest its star players. Defenseman Cale Makar, leading the NHL in average ice time (27:28) played only 21 minutes and 50 seconds against Ottawa. What’s more? The Avalanche even exorcised their power-play demons.
Lehkonen, scoring his second goal of the game, made it 5-0 midway through the third playing with a man advantage. MacKinnon, with two assists against Ottawa, provided the helper. The Avalanche were previously 1-of-26 on their power play chances. Then Newhook scored for a second time. Defenseman Brad Hunt put the cherry on top with Colorado’s seventh goal of the night; the team’s highest scoring output all season.
“It feels great,” Newhook said. “Obviously, our team has been going through a little bit of struggle here lately. We needed everyone to step up tonight and I think everyone did that.”
The Avalanche proved they can play winning hockey in Saturday’s blowout. Will it continue for the second half? Or was this latest performance a mirage? We’ll find out after 41 more regular season games.
“Having fun, for sure. The first time in a while. It was important for our confidence,” Rantanen said. “Now, we just have to keep building on it.”
What’s next: The Avalanche (21-17-3) host the Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. Monday at Ball Arena.